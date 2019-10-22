YWCA to offer “Healthy Moves” class

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four week session beginning Monday, Oct. 28, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the YWCA.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life.”

Potential new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up to see if this is for you,” Davis added.

YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required along with a class fee of $10. For more information or to register, stop YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.