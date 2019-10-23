Helping to make New Choices

Anna senior Maggie Stiefel, right, 17, of Anna, daughter of Craig and Nancy Stiefel, shakes hands with New Choices Executive Director Amanda Partington, of Sidney, as Stiefel arrives at New Choices on Wednesday, Oct. 23, with a donation of $828 to New Choices. Watching the handshake are Child Advocate Macey Grise, far left, and standing behind Partington is Court Advocate Mandy Foster, both of Sidney. Stiefel raised the money by holding a powderpuff football game in Anna on Sunday, Oct. 20.

