New Bremen schedules parent-teacher conferences

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen High School parent-teacher conferences will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Oct. 31.

High school teachers will be in their rooms on Oct. 28 and 31 where parents can meet with any/all of their students’ teachers.

Elementary and junior high conferences have already been scheduled.

New Bremen Local Schools’ first quarter grade cards will be available online through Progress Book.

At 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the high school library, New Bremen Local Schools will host College Night for junior students and their parents. This presentation is full of helpful information to begin making college plans.

Financial Aid Night also will be held for junior and senior students and their parents at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the auditorium.