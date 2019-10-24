Hardin-Houston Board of Education accepts donations, employs staff

HOUSTON – Hardin-Houston Local Schools’ Board of Education accepted donations and employed staff during its meeting on Oct. 21.

The board approved all treasurer recommendations, including the five-year forecast. It also approved donations including $100 from Barri Grandey, $200 from Becky Michael and $300 from Steve Knouff for the Wall of Honor Project and $250 from LeRoi Compressors for the Press Box Fund in memory of Chris Knouff.

The Board of Education accepted the resignation of Anna Wyen as junior high cheer adviser.

The board approved Brian Edwards as the junior varsity baseball coach and Meranda Sherman as the junior high cheer adviser. It employed John (Jack) Curl as a classified substitute for the 2019-20 school year.

Hardin-Houston’s board approved six weeks of maternity leave for teacher Danielle Poeppelman beginning approximately Jan. 27, 2020.

The Board of Education employed staff members under the 21st Century Grant (EarthLab) for the 2019-20 school year including site coordinator Charlotte Phipps, educational aide Jennifer Turner, and bus drivers Paul Burks, Dustin Meyer, Tony Sell and Tom Spurgeon. It also approved teachers Melissa Bowers, Donna Long, Molly McKee, Doris Monnier, Gwen Shoemaker, Deb Smith, Samantha Smith, Samantha Stephens and Jennifer Turner (as needed).

The board accepted the snow removal bid received from Ruhenkamp Boring & Trenching for the 2019-20 school year.

Hardin-Houston’s board approved a service agreement with the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center.

It also adopted the revised Safety & Security Plan Manual.

Hardin-Houston Local Schools’ next Board of Education is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 in the school’s media center.