Townships seek levy renewals, additional taxes

SIDNEY – Voters in Clinton Township, Dinsmore Township, Jackson Township and Orange Township will decide on new tax levies when they go to the polls on Nov. 5.

Voters in Orange Township, excluding the city of Sidney, will vote on an additional tax for ambulance and emergency medical services. The tax will not exceed 0.4 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 4 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would commence in 2019 with it being first due in the calendar year 2020.

Voters in Clinton Township, excluding the city of Sidney, will vote on a renewal of 1.99 mills and an increase of 0.46 mill for fire protection. The tax will not exceed 2.45 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 24.5 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would begin in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Clinton Township residents, excluding the city of Sidney, also will vote on a renewal of 1.49 mills and an increase of 0.31 mill to provide ambulance and emergency medical services. The tax will not exceed 1.8 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 18 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would begin in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Jackson Township voters will vote on the renewal of 0.5 mills and an increase of 0.2 mills to provide ambulance and emergency medical services. The tax will not exceed 0.7 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 7 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would commence in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Dinsmore Township voters, excluding residents of the villages of Anna and Botkins, will vote on an additional tax for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges. The tax will not exceed 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would commence in 2019 with it being first due in the calendar year 2020.

Lockington residents will vote on a tax renewal for parks and recreation. The levy will not exceed 1.5 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 15 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would begin in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Houston Joint Ambulance District is seeking a renewal of a tax to provide, operate and maintain emergency and rescue equipment apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites. The tax would not exceed 0.6 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 6 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would begin in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Voters in Jackson Township, excluding the village of Jackson Center, will vote on a tax renewal for fire protection. The tax will not exceed 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would commence in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Anna Local School District is seeking the renewal of a tax for the district’s current operating expenses. The tax will not exceed 4 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 40 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would begin in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.

Perry Township residents will vote on a tax renewal for fire protection. The tax will not exceed 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax, if approved, would commence in 2020 with it being first due in the calendar year 2021.