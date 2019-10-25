TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced story times for children ages 3 to 7 will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13 or 20. Altrusa of Troy is facilitating these story times. Free tickets are required for these free story times. Tickets are available at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.

Tickets to these story times will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The books that will be read are represented in the “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations” traveling art exhibit, which will be on display at the Hayner Center from Oct. 21 through Nov. 30. For more information about Altrusa visit https://districtfive.altrusa.org/troy/.

Funding for this exhibit and corresponding events is provided by a grant from the Miami County Foundation, as well as local sponsorships by Friends of Hayner, Alvetro Orthodontics and ITW Food Equipment Group. Visit www.troyhayner.org/exhibits for a list of events and more information about the exhibit. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937- 339-0457.