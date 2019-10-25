Where’s Waldo? Somewhere in Sidney

RN Beverly Myers, left, and Activities Director Teresa Katterhenry play cards as Sidney Care Center Administrator Ian Cali, of Troy, peeks out over their game while dressed as Waldo from the books Where’s Waldo? at the Sidney Care Center on Friday, Oct. 25. Sidney Care Center and the Senior Center of Shelby County are hosting a Where’s Waldo game on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Waldo will pop up in various locations around Sidney. People who see Waldo can take a picture of him and text it to 937-507-2210. The first person to get their photo of Waldo sent at each location wins a prize!

RN Beverly Myers, left, and Activities Director Teresa Katterhenry play cards as Sidney Care Center Administrator Ian Cali, of Troy, peeks out over their game while dressed as Waldo from the books Where’s Waldo? at the Sidney Care Center on Friday, Oct. 25. Sidney Care Center and the Senior Center of Shelby County are hosting a Where’s Waldo game on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Waldo will pop up in various locations around Sidney. People who see Waldo can take a picture of him and text it to 937-507-2210. The first person to get their photo of Waldo sent at each location wins a prize! https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN102619Waldo.jpg RN Beverly Myers, left, and Activities Director Teresa Katterhenry play cards as Sidney Care Center Administrator Ian Cali, of Troy, peeks out over their game while dressed as Waldo from the books Where’s Waldo? at the Sidney Care Center on Friday, Oct. 25. Sidney Care Center and the Senior Center of Shelby County are hosting a Where’s Waldo game on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Waldo will pop up in various locations around Sidney. People who see Waldo can take a picture of him and text it to 937-507-2210. The first person to get their photo of Waldo sent at each location wins a prize! Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News