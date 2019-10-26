125 Years Ago

October 26, 1894

The people of Sidney will have abundant opportunities of hearing political speeches from prominent speakers next week. Gen. C.M. Anderson, of Greenville, will speak at the opera house Tuesday evening: former governor and ex-secretary of the Treasury Foster will speak Wednesday night at the same place, and on Friday evening. Hon. A.D. Marsh, of Celina, former speaker of the House of Representatives, will also appear at the opera house.

———

The funeral of Henry Klute, who died last Thursday morning, was held yesterday afternoon under the auspices of the Knights of Pythias, to which order he belonged. The funeral was considered one of the largest ever held in Sidney, with hundreds of out-of-town friends and lodge associates in attendance.

100 Years Ago

October 26, 1919

Roosevelt Memorial Day was fittingly celebrated at the high school this morning, when members of the senior class presented a symposium on Col. Roosevelt. Among those taking part were: Charles Green, Mary Doorley, Raymond Heine, Alvin Dill, James Lytle, Carolyn Given, Mary Duffy, Kathryn Foster, and Robert Higginbotham.

———

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved a motion to accept lot No. 1331, belonging to B.P. Wagner at the point of Wapakoneta and North Ohio avenues. In another action, the city solicitor was instructed to prepare an ordinance changing the hours for the market both winter and summer.

75 Years Ago

October 26, 1944

Mrs. Wayne Blake was installed as president of the Charity League, when members observed the 10th anniversary of the organization at a dinner last evening at the Hotel Wagner. Also installed were Mrs. George Zimmerman Jr., first vice president; Mrs. Ed Gray, Jr., second vice-president; Mrs. William H. Rhees, secretary, and Mrs. Don Thompson, treasurer.

———

At least 19 first-line warships of the Japanese Imperial fleet- battleships, cruisers, and aircraft carriers- and a number of destroyers were sunk or severely damaged in the historic battle of the Philippines the Navy announced today. At the same time the Navy revealed the loss of six American ships—a light aircraft carrier, two escort carriers and a destroyer escort-in the battle.

50 Years Ago

October 26, 1969

The Shelby County commissioners have withdrawn from further consideration in the development of Leighty Lake as a recreation and fishing area. In making the announcement this morning, the commissioners said the decision not to pursue the matter further was taken after a through study of future maintenance costs in light of problems surrounding development of adequate use of the lake area.

25 Years Ago

October 26, 1994

Regardless of what happens from here on out for the Sidney Yellow Jackets, it’s been a memorable season for place-kicker David Ike. Ike, just 5 foot seven and 150 pounds has been a reliable source of points for the yellow jackets this season. He’s got 37 on the year, and that’s the second best total on the squad, even though he gets a lot less points for his accomplishments than his teammates who score touchdowns. He recently ended a streak of 18 consecutive extra point kicks for Ike and that’s another school record. The nine successful kicks against Trotwood also stands a school record, and the nine points against both Trotwood and Bellefontaine in the second week ties a school record for most points in a game by a kicker.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

