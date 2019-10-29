SIDNEY — A flat tire along the interstate. Your vehicle breaks down along a country road. You;re stuck in traffic because of a multi-vehicle crash ahead of you.

Those are all reasons to have an emergency kit in your vehicle, said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart during his weekly interview.

“You could be stranded by an accident like what happened yesterday (Monday) on the interstate,” said Lenhart. “Or it could be a natural disaster as well.”

He said there are standard items which should go into an emergency kit. He said a large clear tote is best to store the items in so you can easily see what’s in it.

Items that should be included in the kit should include:

• Winter weather clothing, if it’s winter

• Ice scrapper

• Snacks for children and pets

• A first aid kit with bug spray, bandages, gauze, aspirin, ointment for cuts and antiseptic.

• Fire extinguisher

• Torches to put out to let other drivers know your vehicle has broken down.

• Fix a flat, especially if you don’t have a spare tire in your vehicle.

• Flashlight

• Jumper cables

• Duct tape

• Drinking water

• Toolkit with items such as a screwdriver, hammer and wrench.

• Notepads

• Cat litter, which is good to help if you’re stuck in the snow or ice and can provide traction for the vehicle to move.

Other items to have in your vehicle:

• Entertainment such as cards or a book for kids and passengers.

• Cellphone and charger

“In the crash Monday, some people probably sat on the interstate for 2 to 3 hours,” he said.

On a side note, Pemberton has changed the date and location of its trick-or-treat night. It will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Russia’s trick or treat has been changed to Sunday, Nov. 3, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

“We will also be doing some enforcement of traffic on McCloskey School road as we’ve had complaints about speeders on the road,” said Lenhart.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

The writer conducts a weekly interview to update readers with news from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

