125 Years Ago

October 30, 1894

The first of a series of dances to be given by the Poco Club this winter was held in the Wagner’s hall last evening. The hall was beautifully decorated with flags and bunting for the occasion. There were about 35 couples present and all pleasantly spent about four hours “tripping the light fantastic toe” to the music of the Martz orchestra.

———

The Shelby County Medical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting in the assembly room of the court house tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 o’clock. Dr. Miller of Port Jefferson, will read a paper on “Thoughts on the Treatment of Typhoid Fever.”

100 Years Ago

October 30, 1919

The jury in the case of Catharine Shmidlapp, administrator of the estate of Charles Schmidlapp, against the county commissioners returned a verdict for $12,500 in favor of the plaintiff yesterday afternoon. Mrs. Schmidlapp had sought $25,000 in the death of her husband, who was killed when a Washington township bridge collapsed while he was driving a traction engine across it. She claimed negligence on the part of the commissioners in keeping the bridge in a safe condition.

———

Robert L. Lohmire, of this city who is connected with his brother in the Lohmire Drug Co., successfully passed the state pharmacist examination and has been granted an assistant pharmacist certificate.

75 Years Ago

October 30, 1944

In an impressive ceremony yesterday afternoon, Mrs. Wilbur Bauer, mother of Lt. Lieudell Bauer, now a prisoner of war in Germany, was presented with an air medal awarded her son before he was taken prisoner. The presentation was made in the Bauer home by Major J.F. Reinhard, chief of the military and training operations section at Patterson field.

———

British bombers destroyed Gestapo headquarters in Aathus, Denmark, to aid Danish resistance fighters by wiping out police records. German troops abandoned Salonika, their last port in Greece, ending evacuations of German garrisons from Aegean islands. In Hungary, the Soviets battled across the Tisza River and grabbed a foothold in Kecskemet. British forces pushed towards Italy’s Rabbi River.

50 Years Ago

October 30, 1969

The annual “neck-tie” party at the Penn Central Railroad bridge at the South end of Sidney was held last night. Pranksters repeated the standard joke of swinging a dummy from the bridge over traffic on County Road 25-A. The police were duly notified and firemen, using the city’s aerial ladder truck performed the standard cutting down ceremony. There were a few clues; the rope this time was bailer twine, suggesting that rural youths performed this year’s ceremony. The dummy wore a Halloween mask, nifty blue nylon jacket with hood, jeans and rather large sneakers. He reposes at the Sidney fire department.

———

Members of the Anna High School junior class will present “Here Come The Brides” AT 8 P.M. Friday in the school auditorium with Dale Locker as director and Paulette Huddleston as student director. In the cast are Jo Billing, Theresa Francis, Gretchen Koehler, Lynn Harlament, Jean Elsass, Jane Kindred, Carol Sweigart, Steve Edwards, Matt Bonnorant, David Pleiman and David Utrecht.

25 Years Ago

October 30, 1994

Former Sidney High standard-out Thomas Foster had his best game as a collegian two weeks ago in Fairmont State’s 33-24 victory over West Virginia Tech, and then followed that up with another outstanding effort last week in college football action. Against Tech, Foster carried the ball 34 times for 210 yards, the fifth time in six games that the standout halfback had gone over the 100 –yard mark for Fairmont. Then last week in a 36-15 loss to Glenville, Foster rushed 33 times for 203 yards and scored both his teams touchdowns. He was the first Fairmont State back to rush for 200 yards in a game since 1991. And only 12 Fairmont runners have gone over the 200 yard mark since 1963.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

