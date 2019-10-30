Indiana man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – An Indiana man was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the state prison system for his attempt to escape authorities during a high speed vehicle chase. A Sidney man also received 30 months in prison for his interaction with local police.

The case was among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Johntae Lequan Trumbo, 25, Jeffersonville, Indiana, was sentenced to 30 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested on July 3 after leading police on a high speed chase while driving a 2003 Trailblazer. When arrested he was also found marijuana in his possession.

Joey Dillon Baker, 34, Lancaster, Ohio, was sentenced to six months with the ODRC on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and 24 months on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony.

The sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

According to online court records, on June 14, Baker broke into a building at Sidney Tree Care, Inc., 18450 Johnston Road, to commit a theft. He stole a 2012 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado truck from the business.

On June 17, Baker returned to the area of the theft and authorities attempted to make a traffic stop to speak with him. He fled the scene traveling at high rates of speed and failing to stop at stop sign locations.

Judge James Stevenson also suspended his driver’s license for three years and ordered Baker to pay $500 in restitution to the Sidney Tree Care business.

A Sidney man was ordered to 17 months with the ODRC on a charge of failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony.

Christifer Davis, 35, incarcerated, failed to provide a change of address to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on May 17. Davis was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Hardin County, Kentucky, in 2011, plus a failure to register conviction in Auglaize County in 2016.

Sammy Lee O’Quinn Jr., 421 Monterey Drive, was ordered to serve six months in state prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The sentence will be served consecutively with a sentence issued in Auglaize County.

He was arrested June 10 in possession of Methamphetamine.

In other cases:

• Dale R. Evans, 25, London Correctional Institution, was found guilty in a jury trial on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He broke into a building at 21470 Meranda Road, Maplewood, on Jan. 7.

• James E. Burnett, 47, 7741 Hughes Road, Houston, failed to appear for a pretrial hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Stevenson revoked his $2,500 bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested Aug 5 and is accused of possessing heroin.

• Autumn Liles, 19, 209 W. Main St. Apt A, Port Jefferson, was ordered to the Shelby County Jail until she is enrolled in the MonDay program in Dayton or the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima.

She was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested May 9 with Methamphetamine.

• Elizabeth M. Hodge, 26, 306 Grove St., entered a guilty plea to two counts of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies, during her final pretrial. When sentenced, she faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

She was arrested May 4 with Fentanyl and on Aug. 9 in possession of heroin.

• Joseph R. Hiestand, 27, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He was arrested on Dec. 21 with Methamphetamine.

When sentenced, he faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.