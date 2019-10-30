Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Something Wonderful: The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein” on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $24 and are available by calling Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Strange Magic: The Music of ELO” on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $24 and are available by calling Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host a “Gift Shop Christmas Open House” from Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at the main entrance of the hospital. Christmas merchandise is 25% off, excludes flowers and candy. Cash and credit cards are accepted. For more information contact 937-498-5390.

• Sock & Buskin Players will present their fall play “Steel Magnolias” Thursday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. with a matinee performance Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Historic Sidney Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.

• All locations of the Auglaize County Library will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for a staff in-service day. Patrons can visit www.auglaizelibraries.org to request items or check their account.

• The Auglaize County Library system will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Patrons can visit www.auglaizelibraries.org to check their account.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• Tha Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in November, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in November. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Halloween-themed escape room beginning at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to participate and asked to register in advance.

• Area trick-or-treating will take place in the following communities: Kettlersville and Lockington, 6 to 7 p.m.; Anna, Cridersville, New Knoxville, Pemberton, Port Jefferson, Russia, St. Marys, Sidney and Wapakoneta, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Hardin-Houston, Piqua, Tipp City and Troy, 6 to 8 p.m.; Fort Loramie and Newport, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

• The Friday morning book group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Auglaize County Public Library. The title for the month of November is “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie. Tea and breakfast snacks are provided.

• A spaghetti dinner and basket auction hosted by the Christian Academy School will be held at 2151 W. Russell Rd., from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and are $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and free for children 3 and younger. Drive-thru carry out will also be available. Advanced orders are being accepted by calling the school at 937-492-7556. Bids for the basket auction will be accepted until 7 p.m.

• Old Time Country Jamboree will be held, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road, Sidney. $3 entry.

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

• Wilson Health Hospice will be holding a Community Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. The community is invited to come remember and honor loved ones that have passed. Service includes inspirational music and words of comfort. There will be refreshments and time to visit and share, and anyone is invited to bring a framed photo of a loved one for the memory table. RSVPs are appreciated but not required and can be made by calling 937-498-9335.

• GreenView UCC Youth Group will hold a chicken lunch fundraiser at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce, and a roll with butter. Pre-sale tickets are $8, and those ticket sales end Oct. 27. To purchase tickets, contact the church at 937-492-9579, or Kara Spicer at 937-418-9571. Tickets can also be purchased from any youth group members.

MONDAY, NOV. 4

• The Piqua Public Library will host an “Ornament Book Page Crafts” program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit is 12 adults and teenagers and pre-registration is required. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• The Monday evening book group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public Library. The title for the month of November is “Bone Man’s Daughters” by Ted Dekker. Copies of the book can be picked up any time the library is open, and new readers are always welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will be hosting an adult craft at 6 p.m. Registration is required.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

• The Piqua Public Library will host a Lego build in the Children’s department from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are invited to come by and help build Santa’s village.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a “Silent Afternoon” at 3:30 p.m. for teenagers who want to practice sign language skills by playing games and hanging out with friends. All conversations will be in American Sign Language. All levels are welcome and snacks will be provided.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a “Knit & Crochet Circle” at 5:30 p.m. Anyone is invited to join and can bring projects they are working on or arrange for lessons.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be hosting an all-day craft for anyone and everyone. Registration is required.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a Lego Club for children aged kindergarten and older at 3:30 p.m.

• The Jackson Center United Methodist Church will be serving an election day meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

• Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 2 to 9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Waffle House, 1290 Archor Drive, Troy. Waffle House will donate 20 percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online, or show it from their phone. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a Lego build in the Children’s department from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are invited to come by and help build Santa’s village.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• The Cridersville Public Library will be hosting an Instant Pot class at 6 p.m. with recipes, cleaning and safety tips, and samples. Participants are welcome to bring recipes to exchange.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a perler pattern craft at 3 p.m. for children in third grade and up.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a “Coffee & Crafts” program at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Adults are welcome to join and registration is required.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

• The New Bremen Public Library will host “Geek Out at the Library,” a book and media club for tweens and teens to discuss favorite books, comics, games, youtubers, anime, and more. Club meets at 3:30 p.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host their book club for adults at 6 p.m. November’s title is “And Then there were None” by Agatha Christie. Hardcover copies are available at the library or online with Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla.