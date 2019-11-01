125 Years

November 1, 1894

Postmaster Hunter was the subject of a theft two nights ago. Our jovial servant had a set of harness stolen from his garage. At first he thought it was a Halloween prank. He had sent one of his boys to hitch up the carriage when he discovered the harness was stolen. He has no idea who the culprits were.

———

John Bush, C. Kingseed, William Kingseed, George Linder, Harry Conner and James Wilson of this city and Louis Meyer of Anna just returned from a hunting trip in Dunbar, Wisconsin. It was a productive trip as nearly all of them brought back game. Among them were a young black bear, deer, a catamount and a fox.

100 Years

November 1, 1919

George a Morris, the state high school inspector, has finished his work in Sidney. He turned in his report to Supt. McVay. He found the school here to be both First Grade and Class A effective. These are the highest marks to be obtained. All state standards have been met.

———

The Halloween celebration last night in Piqua featured two Sidney boys who won prizes. In the costume judging contest, ralph Elliot won first place with his Charlie Chaplan costume. Taking second place was Basil Whitney. He dressed in a Serbian costume.

75 Years

November 1, 1944

The Shelby County Farm Bureau met for its annual meeting last night in the Church of Christ building. It was the 27th annual get together. A. F. Moos was elected president. Also elected officers were William Hoewischer as vice-president, and John Wintringham, William Joslin, Jr., and Harmon Fox as delegates to the national convention.

———

There will be a new bridge on Court Street over the Great Miami River. The bids were opened today. The low bid was submitted by R. L. Wheelock of Christiansburg. It was for $49,500. The state’s estimate was $58,000. The bids were op3eed by the State Highway Department in Columbus.

50 Years

November 1, 1969

News in Jackson Center. The Women of the Church of the Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson have elected officers. They are Mrs. Ralph Pulfer, president; Mrs. Ralph Regula, first vice-president; Mrs. Charles Elsass, second vice-president; Mrs. Russell Elliot, secretary; Mrs. Mildred Steenrod, treasurer; Mrs. Edward Wical, stewardship secretary, Cora Gerber education secretary and Mrs. Nelson Mann, pianist.

———

Governor James A. Rhodes announced the fund raising goal for the Neil Armstrong Museum of $500,000 has been reached. It is now hoped about $650,000 will be raised. Neil Armstrong was the first person to step foot on the moon and he was raised in Wapak- where the museum will be built.

25 Years

November 1, 1994

The news will mean quite a bit to downtown Sidney. The Kaufman Building will be remodeled to add 60 apartments for senior citizens. It will be a $2.9 million project. A Cleveland developer is handling the matter. The announcement was made by Sidney Mayor Tom Miller.

———

Sheriff Mark Schemmel has announced income form the project to house inmates from other prisons. The county is getting 3-4 prisoners a day. It is felt we could accommodate between 60 70 prisoners at one time.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

