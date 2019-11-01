WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is reminding everyone to buckle-up this upcoming holiday season and continue to do so every day.

In the last two years, 1,326 people were killed in crashes due to not wearing an available safety belt, according to a press release from OSP’s Wapakoneta Post.

“Using a seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries in crashes,” said Governor Mike DeWine in the press release. “Buckling-up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle and is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and friends.”

According to the Ohio’s 2018 Observational Seat Belt Survey, more than 84.9 percent of motorists were found to be in compliance with Ohio’s safety belt law, a slight increase from 2017. Unfortunately, this illustrates that some Ohioans still do not buckle-up.

“Your safety belt is vital to surviving a crash,” Lt. J.S Carrico, commander of the Wapakoneta Post, said in the release. “By using safety belts, you are dramatically increasing your odds of surviving and reducing injury in crashes. Make a habit to always buckle-up every time.”

Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation, however troopers will continue zero tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt. Last year, 121,019 people were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle without wearing a safety belt.

Troopers encourage everyone to “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time.” For a complete statistical analysis of safety belt violations, please visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Seat_Belt_Bulletin_2019b.pdf