Russia Board of Education approves coaches, substitute teachers

RUSSIA – The Russia Local School Board of Education approved coaches and substitute teachers among other actions during its Oct. 23 meeting.

In new business, a motion passed to employ Jane Kerrigan, Mason DeMange, Regina Poling, Nick Fowler, Beth Spicer, Melinda Settlage and Michael Anthony as substitute teachers at a rate of $90 per day for the 2019-20 school year on an as-needed basis.

A motion passed to approve two days without pay for Hannah Meyer as per the attached exhibit.

NEOLA Policies were reviewed as submitted and will be approved at the November meeting.

A motion passed to approve a contract for snow removal with Groff Mowing and Lawn Care for the 2019-20 school year.

Superintendent Steve Rose led a discussion regarding potential park renovations being discussed by the Russia Village Council and other village organizations.

A motion passed to approve a contract with Snider Recreation through the State of Ohio Procurement Program for $181,843 for the purchase of a new playground to be installed in the summer of 2020.

A motion passed to employ classified staff to coaching/supplemental positions as submitted for the 2019-20 school year. Approved were Aaron Monnin as a varsity baseball assistant coach, Scott Phlipot as a varsity baseball volunteer assistant coach, Dennis Monnin as the junior varsity baseball coach, Brandon Koverman as junior varsity baseball volunteer assistant coach, Jared Goubeaux as junior varsity baseball volunteer assistant coach, Shae Goubeaux as a varsity track assistant coach, Mark Travis as a varsity track assistant coach, Ed Magoto as a volunteer varsity track coach, Kacie Lawrence as a volunteer varsity track coach, Emily Bohman as a volunteer varsity track coach, Kathy Pinchot as a volunteer indoor track coach and Kristi Borchers as a varsity softball assistant coach.

A motion passed to accept a donation of $300 from Pepsi-Cola to be used for scholarship fund. A motion passed to accept a donation of $700 from Pepsi-Cola to be used for athletics. A motion passed to accept a donation of $300 from RCA to be used for educational supplies.

In old business, Rose reviewed the utility costs and building efficiencies with the board. This led to a discussion of a future window project for the remaining windows of the building that were not included in the initial window replacement. This project was tabled and will be reviewed again at a future time.

During his report, Principal Marcux Bixler updated the board on recent staff professional development activities, fall field trips, fall sports, a county-wide high school assembly held at Jackson Center as well as high school manufacturing/career trips. He also reported on the various staff professional development programs that have been completed and several upcoming events.

During the financial reports, a motion passed to approve the bills, including then and now certifications, as submitted. The board reviewed the financial summary report, the updated spending plan and the three-year spending plan comparison. The five-year forecast was reviewed by the board.

A motion passed to approve appropriation modifications due to changes in estimated revenue certified to the Shelby County auditor. Ohio Arts Council fund appropriations were increased by $4,200, and Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant appropriations were increased by $28,178.04.

The next Russia Local School Board of Education meeting will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 20.