125 Years

November 2, 1894

A fair sized audience showed up for the meeting of the Democratic party last night at the Monumental Building Opera Hall. The speaker was former congressman C.M. Anderson of Grenville. He was introduced by local head of the party- Hugh Doorley. He is chairman of the executive committee.

———

The festival of All-Hallow Even, or Halloween as it is now called, was commenced last evening in Sidney. There were many large parties and the expected pranks of small boys.

———

Col. Pope, the bicycle magnate, has announced a price cut on wheels for the coming season. The price for a bicycle has been reduced by $25 to an even $100. It looks like the era of cheap wheels is here.

100 Years

November 2, 1919

The army recruiting party of World War veterans was in town last evening. They had on display many of the trophies of war. The items were on the northwest corner of the square. Many persons were there to view the weapons of war.

———

Halloween activities were many and varied yesterday. There were parties and events. People wearing many and varied costumes were seen on the court square. It was an evening of much merriment. No incidents were reported.

75 Years

November 2, 1944

Members of the Temperance Lodge of the Masons were recognized recently in lodge ceremonies. Special honor was accorded to William Taylor of Sidney. He was raised in the order on October 30, 1894. He is the oldest member of the lodge.

50 year pins were given out to Jesse L. Frazier of Sidney and Isaac Smith Betts of California, who was unable to attend.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Smith, formerly of this city, have leased the Lafayette Hotel in Gallipolis, Ohio. The couple previously managed Hotel Wagner.

———

Six elected officials in the county will receive pay raises as a result of action taken by the Ohio General Assembly in recent days. New salaries are, county engineer- $2,800; probate judge- $3,055; Prosecuting attorney, $1,667; sheriff- $$1,817; recorder- $1,667; and clerk of Courts- $2,225.

50 Years

November 2, 1969

Russia will have a special ceremony in the next few days. A funeral mass will be held for Rev. Joseph Wolfer in St. Remy Church. It will be conducted by Cincinnati Diocese Archbishop Paul Liebold, retired archbishop Karl Alter and Bishop Edward McCarthy.

25 Years

November 2, 1994

The controversy about the sewer water from the Anna Honda engine plan has continued. The Anna Village council is considering a .75% income tax on village residents to handle the cost. Dale Locker, the president of council, is looking at other options as well. Those include sending the waste water products to Sidney to handle.

———

Meanwhile, the potential of litigation over the alleged pollution of Clay Creek has increased. Attorney Rodney Blake, Jr., has filed a 60 day notice to file suit. He represents Bob and Lois Bell. Village Solicitor Stan Evans called the notice a “Kick in the teeth.” The parties had been negotiating a settlement.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

