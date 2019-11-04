Promoting Ohio’s state parks

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Richelle Gatto, right, of Berlin Center, takes video of herself on Lake Loramie for her blog on Sunday, Nov. 4. Paddling out to Gatto is Lake Loramie Improvement Association President Leon Mertz, of Minster. Lake Loramie State Park was the 31 stop on a 10 day trip for Gatto to see all 75 Ohio state parks. Gatto spent 30 minutes at each park. She was impressed with the handicap accessible boat launch she had a chance to use at Lake Loramie. Gatto said of the boat launch “I want one in every single park.”

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Richelle Gatto, right, of Berlin Center, takes video of herself on Lake Loramie for her blog on Sunday, Nov. 4. Paddling out to Gatto is Lake Loramie Improvement Association President Leon Mertz, of Minster. Lake Loramie State Park was the 31 stop on a 10 day trip for Gatto to see all 75 Ohio state parks. Gatto spent 30 minutes at each park. She was impressed with the handicap accessible boat launch she had a chance to use at Lake Loramie. Gatto said of the boat launch “I want one in every single park.” https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN110519ODNR.jpg Ohio Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Richelle Gatto, right, of Berlin Center, takes video of herself on Lake Loramie for her blog on Sunday, Nov. 4. Paddling out to Gatto is Lake Loramie Improvement Association President Leon Mertz, of Minster. Lake Loramie State Park was the 31 stop on a 10 day trip for Gatto to see all 75 Ohio state parks. Gatto spent 30 minutes at each park. She was impressed with the handicap accessible boat launch she had a chance to use at Lake Loramie. Gatto said of the boat launch “I want one in every single park.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News