Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame taking nominations

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame honors native-born or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who are defined by their actions, not their age. The Ohio Department of Aging is currently soliciting nominations of older adults to be considered for 2020 induction. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate an outstanding older Ohioan in your community.

“We are looking for individuals who defy convention and continue to play a significant role in the success of their community and their fields of endeavor,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “Certainly, you know someone who is worthy of induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.”

Since 1976, 486 exceptional older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes, and more.

Inductees are selected from public nominations. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted, provided the date of death is within the last five years and the nominee was age 60 or older at the time of death.

New members are inducted each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Nominations must be received by Nov. 29, 2019 to be considered for induction in 2020.

Learn more, access the nomination form, and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame. You can request a paper nomination form by calling 614-728-0253.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.