Tree sale, 2020 awards luncheon discussed

SIDNEY — The 2020 Tree City USA awards luncheon, the city’s annual tree sale, and tree removals were discussed during the Oct. 17 Sidney Tree Board meeting.

According to Tree Board minutes, various aspects of the 2020 Tree City USA Awards Luncheon, to be held on April 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in Sidney, were discussed further. The board will continue to look for a speaker for the luncheon, as a person the board hoped to confirm is unavailable. Red oak seedlings have been ordered as giveaways for the event. Donations and vendors are still being considered for the luncheon. Meetings will be held in January and March to finalize luncheon details.

A total of 121 were sold during the annual tree sale. The amount is down from the 131 sold in 2018. Because the black gum tree was available only in 3-gallon containers, Brian Green, street manager/arborist, purchased 7-gallon containers instead. The larger size made the cost of tree more expensive, but sufficient funds are available to cover the extra cost. The trees were delivered on Oct. 23 to the city of Sidney, and were available for pick up on Oct. 26.

In other business, the following topics were also discussed:

• Six of the 18 dead trees scheduled to be removed have been taken down so far this year.

• Two trees need to be removed at Advanced Composite. Green said they will not be removed this year.

• Four property owners refused trees to be planted by the city in the right of way at their property. They will be planted instead at Riverside Park; two other trees need replanted.

• The annual Tree City USA application is due to be submitted by the end of November.

• Information was distributed about the Hemlock Wolly Adelgid insect that is infesting the eastern hemlock tree in Ohio. Infestations have not been reported in Shelby County.

• Board member Anne Sharp praised Green’s master gardeners presentation at Amos Memorial Library on Sept. 17 as “very good.“

Chairwoman Ann Asher was absent and was excused by the board.

The next Sidney Tree Board meeting is set for Dec. 12, 2019, at 4 p.m.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

