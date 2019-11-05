125 Years

November 5, 1894

It was an excellent example of two cities cooperating together. As a result of the leadership of Sidney Fire Chief J.W. Kendall, the Piqua firemen can connect their hoses to Sidney’s fire plugs and the Sidney firemen can connect to the Piqua fire plugs. It took the manufacture of a special attachment. This is the first of a kind achievement. This will be a big help in the event of a large fire in either city.

———

The meeting of the Republican committee in the Monumental Building last night was well attended. The main speaker was former Ohio Governor Charles Foster.

100 Years

November 5, 1919

The Elks home group has been busy. A reception was held at the home last night for new members of the Elks who served in the World War. A short musical program was held. Rememberances were given for all 27 members who served in the war.

———

Tony Gudenkaupf had a bad stay yesterday. his machine got stuck at the corner of St. Marys Avenue and Piper Street. This was not the first time a machine was stuck in that location. A new sewer was put in and no one bothered to complete the repair.

75 Years

November 5, 1944

Large assemblies of persons in the county were present at peace assemblies lately. These inspiring meetings were hosted by the Methodist Church, with Rev. W. Wood Duff and Mrs. Morton Piper co-chairing the event. The program was sponsored by the United Council of Churches.

———

Four more fire runs were made by the Fire Department yesterday alone for careless fires. They were caused by the careless tossing of matches into dry leaves. Acting Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell issued a warning against such conduct.

50 Years

November 5, 1969

Wilson Memorial Hospital inaugurated a major new medical service today. The hospital opened up a coronary care lab. It consists of a single one patient room and another room for two patients. This service will be a major step forward in coronary care for the hospital. There is also a room with monitoring equipment. Dr. Richard Paulus and Dr. John Kerrigan were elected directors of the new unit.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Tony Niemeyer visited the Wheaton College campus recently. Their daughter Debbie is a sophomore at the college.

25 Years

November 5, 1994

There is little news in Auglaize County recently other than the murder of Henry and Wilamena Wierwille. Luke Meckstroth was sentenced to 43 year in prison for the crime. He was called a “disgrace to society” at the sentencing. The elderly couple was slain in their home.

———

The new Shelby Hills addition is complete and was recently dedicated. It is 5,300 square feet in size. Of that amount, about 1,800 square feet will be for S&H Industries. The announcement was made by Dr. Robert Zimmerman, Superintendent.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.

