Sidney American Legion to host Sunday brunch

SIDNEY — A brunch will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The brunch is being hosted by the Sidney American Legion—Post 217 and its Auxiliary.

There will be a variety of breakfast and lunch items along with salads and desserts provided by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The cost for the all-you-can-eat buffet is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12 years of age. Children 5 and under eat free.

The proceeds will be used to support the American Legion—Post 217 veteran outreach programs.