Sidney income tax street levy passes

SIDNEY — Voters in the city of Sidney approved the replacement 0.15 percent municipal income tax street levy on Tuesday. The five-year levy will provide funding for streets, bridge and traffic signal work.

The unofficial total for the levy was 1,859 votes for and 1,773 votes against the levy.

The new levy will replace the five-year 0.25 percent levy for street maintenance that will expire Dec. 31, 2019. The 0.15 percent would run from January 2020 to December 2024.

Results of Tuesday’s election will be certified Nov. 18 by the Shelby County Board of Elections.

City Manager Mark Cundiff said after the last precinct results were received, “We were able to show we were good stewards of the tax payers money with streets and bridge repairs, but the job is not done. We still have five more years of paving to do. A lot of people were able to see the good work (completed).”

After all results were in, Mayor Mike Barhorst said, “I want to express council’s gratitude to the voters who supported the street levy. Given the condition of the streets five years ago, I think voters simply recognized that we had been good stewards of the tax dollars entrusted to our care and wanted to continue the necessary work to repair and maintain city streets and bridges.”

The current five-year levy for street repairs was approved in November 2014.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/election-logo_2019_horiz-1.pdf City Council member Jenny VanMatre, left, and Sidney Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan look over results of the 0.15 percent municipal income tax street levy on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The five-year levy will provide funding for streets, bridge and traffic signal work. Jenny VanMatre, left, and Sidney Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan look over results. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_StreetLevy.jpg City Council member Jenny VanMatre, left, and Sidney Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan look over results of the 0.15 percent municipal income tax street levy on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The five-year levy will provide funding for streets, bridge and traffic signal work. Jenny VanMatre, left, and Sidney Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan look over results. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.