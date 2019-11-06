13-year-old captured after car pursuit

SIDNEY — A 13-year-old male is incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center in Troy after he allegedly led Sidney Police on a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Sidney Police Department, dispatch received a call Thursday, Nov. 5, around 9:16 p.m. about several suspicious subjects in the area of 920 Wapakoneta Ave. checking vehicle’s door handles. Officers arrived a short time later and wasn’t able to locate anyone in the area.

Then around 9:38 p.m., Officer Brandon Heindl was driving in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue when he observed a red Oldsmobile SUV going northbound without taillights on, the release said. Heindl attempted to stop the vehicle, but it would not stop and continued northbound on North Miami Avenue. Heindl continued following the vehicle and advised to dispatch the vehicle wasn’t stopping, and other officers began to respond to the area. The vehicle then turned eastbound onto Bennett Street from North Miami Avenue, continued driving eastbound past the dead-end of Bennett Street and went through a grass area of Whiter School.

The SUV re-entered the roadway at Broadway Avenue and went southbound on Broadway Avenue. The vehicle then approached the area of Canal Street, failed to negotiate the curve and struck an eastbound vehicle on Canal Street. The SUV continued about another 120 yards westbound on Canal Street and then the driver took off running from the vehicle while it was still in motion. The driver tried to flee the scene, but he was apprehended by Heindl a short time later.

The eastbound vehicle on Canal Street that was struck by the SUV had two occupants. Both occupants had minor injuries, and were treated on scene by Sidney Fire.

During the on-scene investigation, it was found the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen just prior to the short pursuit from 1015 N. Main Ave.

Police identified the driver/suspect to be a 13-year-old male. He was transported to Wilson Health for minor injuries. He will be incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center in Troy, for vehicle theft charges.

Additional charges are being reviewed and will likely be filed at a later date.