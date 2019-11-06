Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Elf the Musical,” Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a junior’s overnighter from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Participants will meet wildlife ambassadors, participate in nature games, a late night hike, and learn about what makes a bird a bird. A late night snack and continental breakfast will be provided. Program is $25 per scout or adult. Deadline for registration and payment is Friday, Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host a “Gift Shop Christmas Open House” from Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at the main entrance of the hospital. Christmas merchandise is 25% off, excludes flowers and candy. Cash and credit cards are accepted. For more information contact 937-498-5390.

• The Auglaize County Library system will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Patrons can visit www.auglaizelibraries.org to check their account.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in November, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in November. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

• Sock & Buskin Players will present their fall play “Steel Magnolias” at 8 p.m. Additional performances will be Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. with a matinee performance Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Historic Sidney Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Strange Magic: The Music of ELO” at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $24 and are available by calling Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for November from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

• The Piqua Public Library’s Writer’s Club will host a write-in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room as part of National Novel Writing Month. Anyone interested is invited to come work on their novel and get help from other writers in the area.

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center and Fletcher Lions will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and garage sales at 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Meal will be served from 7 a.m. to noon and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and fried mush. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under with carry-out available. The garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and anyone interested in donating items can call 937-368-3700.

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

• The Sidney American Legion—Post 217 and its Auxiliary will hold a brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sidney Veteran’s Center, 1265 Fourth Ave. There will be a variety of breakfast and lunch items as well as salads and desserts provided by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Cost for the all-you-can-eat buffet is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under eat free. The proceeds will be used to support the American Legion—Post 217 veteran outreach programs.

• Devine Sports & Fellowship of Christian Athletes will present a program featuring national javelin athlete Bevin Stanislaus beginning 6 p.m. at the Anna Middle/High School Auditorium. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public.

MONDAY, NOV. 11

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 1:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-738-2921 or going online.

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 5 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-645-5447 or going online.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host an autumn leaf bowl craft all day for teens and tweens.

• A game night featuring Topsy Turvy Toys will be held at the New Bremen Public Library at 6 p.m.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a Family Night Craft at 4 p.m. Those interested can sign up their family to attend by calling the library at 419-628-2925.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 10:30 a.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-568-5851 or going online.

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

• An essential oils class will be held in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

• All locations of the Auglaize County Library will be closed for a staff in-service day. Patrons can visit www.auglaizelibraries.org to request items or check their account.

• Darke County Parks will host “Conservation Kids”, a free after-school conservation program from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center in Greenville. Program is open to children ages 8 to 11. Registration is required and can be done by visiting http://www.darkecountyparks.org/programs. For more information, email infor@darkecountyparks.org or 937-548-0165.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• Portals to Piqua’s Past will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. November’s topic is “Theaters in Piqua”.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will hold its Lego Club at 3 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to come participate in a Lego free build and challenge builds.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will show a movie at 1 p.m. Event is free and snacks will be provided.

• An “Appetizer Party” will be held at the Stallo Memorial Library at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to bring a favorite appetizer to share and a copy of the recipe. Participants will vote on their favorite appetizer and the winner will receive a prize.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

• The Piqua Public Library will host an after school story program from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Stories and refreshments will be provided.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host a Family Craft Night beginning at 5 p.m. Families are invited to come create personalized Thanksgiving plates. Registration is requested to accommodate for supplies and can be done in person or online.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be holding a Lego robotics program for children in grade 3 and above, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more details or to sign up, please visit the library’s front desk.

• There will be a vendor fair at the White Memorial Library from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The community is invited to learn more about products being sold and place orders for Christmas. Everyone in attendance will receive a ticket for a chance to win a prize donated by the vendors.