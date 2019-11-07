Alleged shooter held at Shelby County Jail

SIDNEY — The man accused of shooting a Dayton Police Department detective is being held at the Shelby County Jail.

According to the jail roster, Nathan S. Goddard Jr., 39, was booked into the jail on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 5:22 p.m. He is accused of firing the shots that critically injured Det. Jorge DelRio Monday night, Nov. 4. He faces assault with fireman on a federal officer and trafficking in drugs, cocaine.

DelRio was shot twice in the face while he and other DEA task force agents were conducting a drug bust on Ruskin Road in Dayton.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said Wednesday that DelRio’s injuries are not survivable. He is being kept on life support so his organs can be donated to save other lives. Law enforcement officers lined the hallways of the hosptial Thursday morning as DelRio was taken into surgery.

Also being held at the Shelby County Jail is Lionel Lloyd Combs III, 40, who was at the residence at the time of the shooting. He is being charged with aiding and abetting others in the discharge of a firearm and trafficking in drugs, cocaine.

Both are fedeeral prisoners.