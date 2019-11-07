2019 UW campaign nears goal

SIDNEY — Division by division, the totals for the 2019 Shelby County United Way Campaign were revealed Thursday, Nov. 7, during the finale luncheon at the Sidney Veterans Center on Fourth Avenue.

United Way Executive Director Scott Barr and Campaign Chairman Dean Weinert brought each division chair to the front the hall and told what the goal for the division was and how much was actually raised to reach this year’s goal of $1,340,000

The Cornerstone and Special Gifts Division — chaired by Jayne Smith and Amy West — had a goal of $47,000. They surpassed it and raised $50,891.

And the tone was set for the rest of the divisions:

• Education — chaired by Tiffany Rank, Jeff Hobbs and Amy Simindinger — goal $45,000, raised $45,000. “It took three $1 bills to make the actual number of the goal,” said Barr.

• Not for profit — chaired by Amanda Partington and Rachel Hale — goal $21,000, raised $23,932.

• Public employees — chaired by Mark Cundiff, Bob Guillozet and Jodie Siegel — goal $29,000, raised $31,140.

• Retail — chaired by Mike Phillips and Kim Doak — goal $20,000. “This group hit their goal at week one,” said Barr. “They kept coming to the meetings” and raised a total of $36,600 for the campaign.

• Service — chaired by Mark and Sandi Shipman — goal $210,000, raised $229,974. “There are so many subcategories for them to follow-up on,” said Barr. “This is the best year in 10 years that the division has had.” Barr also recognized Mark Shipman who has been a chair of the division for 10 years.

• Health care — chaired by Mark Klosterman and Jenny Huelskamp — goal, $51,000, raised $46,665. “Wilson Health is just shy of their goal,” said Barr. “They went from their 3D campaign into our campaign.”

• Professional — chaired by Ashley Himes — goal, $70,000, raised $86,490.

• Small manufacturing — chaired by Jason Wagner — goal, $27,000, raised $36,217.

• Large manufacturing — chaired by Suzanne Cline — goal, $820,000. “We still have two large companies in the top 5 still continuing their campaigns,” said Barr. “One of them called this morning with an updated total.” To date, the division has raised $745,370.

“Overall, we’ve raised $1,332,335,” said Barr, which is short of the $1,3400,000 goal. “I know we will absolutely meet our goal.”

Weinert said he was proud to be chair of this year’s campaign.

“I learned a lot being on the backside of the campaign,” said Weinert. “I learned a lot about how the organization works.Weinert was involved with the United Way in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before moving to Sidney 10 years ago.

“This campaign has been awesome,” he said. “It’s one of the best ones I’ve every seen. The group we have here, I’d put them up against anyone (campaign).

“This is a well-oiled machine,” he said. “It works so well in the good times and in the bad times. It’s been an amazing campaign and I’m proud to have been part of it.”

Weinert also commended Barr for the job he does as executive director.

“Scott has a passion for his job,” said Weinert. “He’s the right person for this job.”

Adam Koenig, board of trustees chairman, said he’s enjoyed serving as the chairman and that the entire organization touches the lives of everyone in Shelby County.

Businesses which set records for raising funds this year were Edgewell, Choice One, Tom Martin’s three CarStar locations, Lochard Inc., Dickman Supply Electro Controls and Superior Aluminum.

Campaigns which were up included Plygem, Honda Transmission, Stolle Machinery, Shaffer Manufacturing, Mutual Federal, Best One, US Bank, county government, Amos Media, Area Electric, American Trim and Andrew Shaffer State Farm.

Outgoing board of trustee members Jackie Davis and Lenora Randolph were recognized for their time on the board.

Also recognized were the United Way staff, partner agency representatives, POWER advisory board and members, Pace Setters, Cornerstone Society members, events and activities team, American Legion for the hall and meal, PNC Bank which sponsored the buffet lunch, 105.5 TAM FM, Sidney Daily News, Holloway, Creative Marketing and A&B Printing, Sidney City Schools Digital Media Production and Cassano’s Pizza and Subs.

