Party to Remember planned

SIDNEY — The public is invited to attend Bill Bohrer’s Party to Remember on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by Open Mic from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main St., Sidney.

There will be food, coffee and old friends from Expressions. Bohrer has early dementia. This will mean a lot to Bohrer now and even more later.

Attendees are asked to bring their instruments to play during the evening. Music, friends and coffee have always been a winning combination.

Bohrer is a resident at Fair Haven. He is the former owner of Expressions Coffee Shop in Fairborn.