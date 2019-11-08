Bicentennial committee hosts Veteran’s Day program

SIDNEY — Shelby County’s Bicentennial celebration will continue on Veteran’s Day with a special program honoring those who served THIS country with valor. It will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom of the Monumental Building. The program is free and open to the public.

Trustees Judy Johnson, Jim Koppin and Roger Lentz from the Monumental Building Board of Trustees will present a review of the veterans from the community who served America with special distinction during times of war.

Over the last 200 years, the nation developed a series of decorations which have been presented to combat veterans who rose above their individual call to duty. Most are familiar with the Medal of Honor. A series of other awards from the Navy Cross to the Silver Star through the Purple Heart (for those wounded in action) were presented to recognize the courage, and in some cases, the ultimate sacrifice made by our soldiers.

The presenters will explain it is not the decorations themselves but the stories behind the honors which carry the lessons for us today.

“It is important we recognize these acts of valor and remember the old but true adage, “Freedom is not free,” said Rich Wallace, chairperson of the Monumental Building Trustees. “Please join us to pay special tribute to those who made it possible for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today.”

Johnson (the first female trustee and career Army combat nurse), Koppin (United States Marines) and Lentz (National Guard) will inspire and educate the audience on the true meaning of sacrifice.

Sponsors in addition to the trustees are Steve and Peggy Baker.