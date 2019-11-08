Diabetic support group offered

ST. MARYS — The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday evening, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at Joint Township Hospital, 200 St. Clair Ave. The morning class will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

The program for November, titled “Having a Happy and Healthy Holiday” given by speaker Krissy Mullenhour, RN, BSN, CDE. The class will focus on ways to enjoy the holiday season, while maintaining healthy habits. We will discuss ways to make holiday meals healthier, including meal planning, healthy recipes, recipe substitutions, and drink choices. Prepare now to help prevent gaining “holiday weight” and manage diabetes throughout the holiday season.

All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the Hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.