SIDNEY—The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will hold personalized stress screenings on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St. in the conference rooms. Appointments are encouraged but not required and can be scheduled by calling 937-492-9134. All screenings are free. Anyone with questions about the stress screenings can call Victress Health and Wellness at 937-232-5237.