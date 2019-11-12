125 Years

November 12, 1894

The following election results in local races are final and now available. John Brown defeated Frank Turner for commissioner by 459 votes, Joseph D. Barnes defeated Andrew Hess by 361 votes for prosecutor, Samuel Wright defeated S.J. Johnson by 289 votes for infirmary director. Although local favorite W.D. Davies defeated opponent Fred Layton locally for the seat in Congress, he lost to Layton in the entire district.

———

There will be a meeting of the Associated Charities in the Assembly Room of the Courthouse tonight, where officers will be elected.

100 Years

November 12, 1919

There has been a death, and the decedent will be mourned by all. Col. Robert Sutton has passed. He was one of the best known residents of the county. Col. Sutton wrote Sutton’s History of the county. He arrived here after the Civil War to engage in the floral business. He was born in England. His extended history of the origins of the county was greatly admired.

75 Years

November 12, 1944

Cleveland Mayor Frank Lausche was elected Governor of Ohio today by a margin of 82,000 votes. He defeated James Garfield Stewart. Mr. Stewart lost although he carried 71 out of Ohio’s 80 counties.

———

The local races were close and interesting. In the hottest race, Truman Pitts defeated James Blackford by 42 votes for Sheriff. The County Engineer’s race was also close. Rex Price beat Earl Wooddell by 326 votes. Roy Harmony was chosen over Arthur Sprague for the General Assembly. Overall, the county voted Republican by a decided majority.

50 Years

November 12, 1969

Local dentist David Fields was appointed as the 1970 Heart Education Sunday chairman. The announcement was made by Dr. John Kerrigan, chairman of the local heart branch. Dr. Fields attended Capital University and Ohio State University Dental School.

———

Joseph Monnier of Sidney won a trip to Hawaii at the Jaycees Hawaiian Banquet held at Avon Lake. Monnier has to decide whether or not to go on the trip or take the alternate cash price of $1,000. The first ticket drawn was that of Mrs. Helen Short. She was presented the crying towel.

———

Rick Short, son of Mr. and Mrs., Gordon Short of rural Anna, has been chosen to teach English to French speaking adults in Paris, France. He is a 1968 cum laude graduate of Ohio State University.

25 Years

November 12, 1994

The Chamber of Commerce has rendered its opinion on the Honda Plant sewer water controversy in Anna. The Chamber passed a resolution supporting the treatment of the sewer product in Sidney at its water treatment plant. The city will be conducting a feasibility study before council makes a decision on the matter.

———

It is starting to sound like a broken record. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has chosen Trooper Daniel Hubler as Trooper of the Year at the Piqua Post. This is the 7th time he won the award in the last ten years. He also received the ACE award and the fitness award. Hubler was District Trooper of the year in 1990.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

