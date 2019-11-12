Funds will assist Operation Rebirth with repairs

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Operation Rebirth, a Christian boarding school for boys, houses between eight and twelve teens at a time on its campus near St. Paris. It will use its Match Day gifts to replace a basic component of its operational infrastructure, its septic system.

“It’s not the most glamorous thing to ask for, but it is a necessity that Match Day gifts can help us afford,” said executive director Dr. Sam Ronicker. “The current system is about 50 years old and has outlived its expected use. We want the new system to meet current health and zoning codes, as well.”

Operation Rebirth exists by the motto: ‘It is better to build boys than to mend men.’ They used 2018 Match Day gifts to purchase new curriculum for the boys who attend school on site. So far, twelve sets of the curriculum have been purchased for existing students and more is ordered as new boys enter the program.

“One boy in particular has just blossomed with the new textbooks,” said Ronicker. “He has discovered that he is a good student, to the point that he has the potential of going to college. Those are changes that we want to see for every boy and we thank everyone who gave last year, because it really made a difference.”

To support Operation Rebirth on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Operation Rebirth noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Operation Rebirth 1638 Apple Road, St. Paris. Gifts must be received on or before December 3rd to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.

Operation Rebirth students help unpack a donation of groceries. Match Day funds support expenses of the Christian boarding school for boys near St. Paris. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Operation-Rebirth-Photo-grocery-donations.jpg Operation Rebirth students help unpack a donation of groceries. Match Day funds support expenses of the Christian boarding school for boys near St. Paris. Courtesy photo