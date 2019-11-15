120 years ago

November 15, 1894

Col. Andrew DeGraff has died. He was well known in railroad circles. DeGraff supervised the building of the New York Central Railroad and a number of Ohio lines. The Village of DeGraff was named in his honor. He was buried in Dayton. DeGraff was 83.

———

There is a thief in town. Someone broke into W.H. Wagner’s hardware store sometime Saturday night and took $200 of merchandise. Taken were revolvers, cartridges, hammers, razors and horse blankets.

———

The Bargain Store is now open in the Frazer Block north of Hickock’s.

100 years ago

November 15, 1919

Veterans from the World’s War shared their experiences yesterday. They assembled at the high school for the Armistice Day celebration. The men- all from the county, included Lt. Robert Brackney, Louis Boyer and Cecil Webster.

———

The land owned by Louis Kah, Jr., will be posted as a fish and game sanctuary. It includes Tawawa Lake, Mosquito Creek and the adjoining property. The other area nearby is the lake near Loramie.

———

William Toy was elected commander of the local American legion. Vice commander will be William Applegate, Bernard Vorhees adjutant, Ray Comstock finance officer, Wallace McClure, historian, and Harold Knauer, chaplain,

75 years ago

November 15, 1944

A total of 9,210 cans of fruit and vegetables were processed at the Anna Community Cannery during this past summer and early fall. Mrs. Cletus Grillot was the top canner with 600 cans. Mrs. Louis Bornhorst did 553 cans. Ninety-five families used the cannery so far this year.

———

The Sidney High School football team was ahead of Xenia 7-0 until just three minutes were left in the game. After Sidney scored, a Xenia player ran the kickoff back for a touchdown to tie the game. Greenville won the league title this year, after beating Fairmont.

50 years ago

November 15, 1969

Perseverance paid off for Vic Elliot. The 21 year old always wanted to be a deputy sheriff. He tried to convince Sheriff Don Laws he could do the job. Elliot volunteered, served as a radio dispatcher, and did odd jobs around the office for many months. He did night patrols with Lester Curtner and John Lenhart. When deputy James Snyder resigned, Elliot got his chance. He will be required to complete the 120 hour law enforcement training course before assuming his duties.

———

Mrs. Mary Harlamert lost the chance to pick up $600! Her name was drawn for the lucky barrel contest. She had failed to sign up when it was at Bunny’s Pharmacy. The barrel will now move to the Sidney Hardware Company location.

25 years ago

November 15, 1994

Apparently, cheating has been a significant problem around the state in the livestock judging at county fairs. It is believe the grand champion steer from our county fair was shown in another county fair. The state is investigating. Ear tags and other identifying devices might be required in the future.

———

John “Red” Elson will be leaving the car business. Elson, who had dealerships in Versailles and Sidney, has announced he will be retiring. “The agreement I have is that I would sell to Ford Motor Company, if the terms can be worked out.” Elson reported he has a total of 43 employees. Their jobs should not be affected.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

