“Paws with Claus” fundraiser set

SIDNEY—The New Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelther and Adoption Center will be holding a “Paws with Claus: Pet Pictures with Santa Claus” event on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

Members of the community and their pets are invited to the new animal shelter to get a photo with Santa Claus, and the cost is a donation toward cage grates the shelter hopes to purchase for the canines in their kennels.

Cage grates are utilized to ensure that the pets have an elevated surface to get off the floor. The cost per cage grate is $146 and the shelter hopes to raise $5,402. Cash and check donations are accepted. Anyone unable to make the event but still wanting to donate can do so any time at the animal shelter and adoption center.