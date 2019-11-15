Food assistance falsifying leads to prison term

SIDNEY – A Sidney woman was sentenced with 18 months in state prison after she violated her probation rules regarding the illegal use of the food assistance program.

The case was one of several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Megan Burchett, 32, 885 St. Marys Ave., was ordered to serve 1 ½ years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) Marysville Reformatory for Women due to a probation violation of a case from 2015.

According to online court records, Burchett had a drug-related infraction of her probation on a charge of illegal use of WIC benefits, a fourth-degree felony. She provided false information to obtain benefits totaling $1,134 between April and September 2014.

Rylee Markeeta Miller, 21, incarcerated, was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC in Marysville on a charge of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

On May 29, she took a Toyota Camry without permission.

Phillip D. McCluskey, 21, incarcerated, was sentenced in two cases involving probation revocation. In all, he received 12 months with the ODRC with two 180-day sentences to be served consecutively, or one after the other.

He was charged with burglary and attempted having a weapon while under disability, both fourth-degree felonies. On May 26, 2018, he forcibly entered a home at 843 Meri Lane. On Sept. 16, 2018, he was discovered with a handgun while under indictment for the burglary charge.

Brandon Perry, 25, incarcerated, was ordered to the Shelby County Jail until he could be enrolled in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima. He is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

On July 27, he was arrested in possession of Methamphetamine.

Plea deals

In other cases:

• Glenn Tuttle Jr., 49, St. Marys, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He was arrested Aug. 4, with Fentanyl.

When sentenced, he faces a possibility of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Earl Woods III, 33, at large, enter a guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, during his final pretrial. He was arrested April 26 with Methamphetamine and cocaine.

When sentenced he faces a maximum penalty of 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Joe Davis III, 32, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony, during his status conference. State prosecutors agreed to remain silent at the time of sentencing.

Davis failed to provide authorities with his new address on May 7 while having sex-related convictions in Miami and Montgomery counties.

When sentenced he faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Nicholas Conner, 26, 110 Red Bud Circle Apt. C, Jackson Center, pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference. He faces a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Conner struck and choked a female roommate on Aug. 2. Court records noted Conner has two previous domestic violence convictions in Bellefontaine Municipal Court.

• Jeromme G. Edmund, 58, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, during his status conference. When sentenced he faces up to 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He threw a baggie of marijuana from his car during a traffic stop.

• Michelle Violet, 27, New Tazewell, Tennessee, had her bond set at $2,500 when she pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She took possession of a stolen Hyundai vehicle on Sept. 14.

When sentenced she faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

