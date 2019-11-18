Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Annual Silent Wreath Auction kicks off on Nov. 20

VERSAILLES—Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will kick off its annual Silent Wreath Auction on Nov. 20. Wreaths will be on display Nov. 20 through Dec. 3 for bids to be placed. Wreaths will be auctioned on Dec. 4. If you would like to donate a wreath, please deliver to the center before Dec. 1.

All proceeds from the sale of the wreaths will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, contact Activities Director Kim Fair, at 937-526-5570.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a family-owned company, offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care as well as outpatient therapy. Legacy at Versailles, the all-new dedicated memory care unit that opened in January 2019, takes a Montessori-based approach and is staffed by upbeat and compassionate caregivers who are well-trained in Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances, and Medicaid. If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570 or check out on website at versaillesrehab.com.