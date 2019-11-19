Spreading Christmas cheer

Theresa Chamberlin, of Sidney, unloads the trunk of her car with Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts Monday at the Sidney Baptist Church. The gifts will be sent to children overseas as part of the Samaritan’s Purse program. Gifts may be dropped off at the church, 1322 E. Court St., through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 25, from 8 to 10 a.m.

