Memorials dedicated

A Red Oak tree is dedicated to the memory of Thomas M Ferguson Jr and Murray C Ferguson II . Standing, left to right, are Linda Steenrod, Cathy Schmidt, Grand daughters of Murray C Ferguson, and Phill Chilcote who officiated the dedication in Tawawa Park Wednesday, Nov. 20 afternoon.

A park bench is dedicated to the memory of Thomas M Ferguson Jr and Murray C Ferguson II . Taking part in the dedication ceremony are, far left, Linda Steenrod, and Cathy Schmidt, far right, Grand daughters of Murray C Ferguson. Phill Chilcote officiated the dedication in Tawawa Park Wednesday, Nov. 20 afternoon.