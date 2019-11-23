Theatre expands educational offerings

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts and the Historic Sidney Theatre provide programming for kids and adults who want to enjoy the arts as either an audience member or a participant. Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day gifts will support the theatre’s growing education department to benefit even more of the Shelby County community.

“Match Day gifts will help us expand our educational offerings, including the addition of a community choir, outreach tours to retirement communities and schools, adult acting classes, another week of summer camp for kids, partnerships with ‘We Amplify Voices’ from Columbus and a film camp for high school students,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. “Gifts will help pay instructors, defray transportation costs, purchase materials, and pay modest stipends to artists.”

Gifts given during the 2018 Match Day effort were directed to lighting and sound systems.

“We are at the lighting and sound engineering stage still and are looking to have the first phase of installation completed by the end of March, 2020. The engineering plans have allowed us to move toward completion of the project,” said Hinz. “We want to provide a beautifully renovated venue for performing arts, entertainment and other community events to serve Shelby County and the surrounding region.”

The Raise the Roof for the Arts mission is to renovate and operate the Historic Sidney Theatre for cultural, artistic and educational purposes for the benefit of the Shelby County community.

To support the Historic Sidney Theatre on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Historic Sidney Theatre noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Historic Sidney Theater, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.

Summer Theatre Campers ages 9-13 perform ‘Yee-Haw the Musical’ on stage at the Historic Sidney Theatre. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Historic-Sidney-Theatre-Photo.jpg Summer Theatre Campers ages 9-13 perform ‘Yee-Haw the Musical’ on stage at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Courtesy photo