Kindergartners thankful for pets, family and more

SIDNEY – Students in Beth Butler’s kindergarten class at Fairlawn Local Schools would prefer to skip the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin pie this year and instead have chicken or corn dogs.

The week before Thanksgiving, Butler talked to her students about the history of Thanksgiving, what they’re thankful for and how they intend to celebrate the holiday.

Family and pets were among the things the students are most thankful for this year.

“My dad loves me,” Branson Woolley said of what he’s thankful for, to which his teacher responded, “You know what, that’s awesome, Branson. And your dad’s thankful for you, I’m sure.”

Animals including cats, dogs, chickens, ducks and alpacas were common answers for what students are most thankful for.

“My dog,” Moxxi Pauley said, “because he’s fluffy.”

“Because she sleeps with me, and she snuggles with me,” Trisha Bolton said when asked why she’s thankful for her cat.

Other responses included toys, clothes and their country.

“I’m definitely thankful for my family and my friends because they help me every day,” Butler told her class. “But this week, Mrs. Butler hurt her back. Remember on Monday when I could barely walk because my back hurt? And sometimes I think things happen to me so that I start being thankful for your health. You guys are very healthy, and we’re lucky that all of you are, but when you don’t feel good or you have a pain that won’t go away, that makes you appreciate it a lot better when you do feel better.

“I’m thankful for all my kids in here, too.”

Many students plan to visit family members for Thanksgiving for food, play time and more.

Landon Everett is excited to play in a championship football game featuring “Ohio State” and “Oregon.”

Maecie Depinet said she’s going to her aunt and uncle’s house.

“We get to watch them hunt a turkey,” she said. “Yeah, we’re going to be behind them.”

“I don’t think I want to do any of that,” Butler responded. “I just want somebody to serve it for me nice and hot.”

Students including Deacon Sailor and Tavin White said they look forward to eating turkey at Thanksgiving, but others including Moxxi Pauley said they prefer chicken while Raycen Place said he wants corn dogs.

“For Thanksgiving?” Butler said.

When Butler asked if her students like pumpkin pie, they mostly responded with a chorus of “eww.”

“No pumpkin pie? What about with whipped cream all over it?” Butler said, still receiving disapproving responses.

“You guys do different things,” the teacher said. “You wouldn’t want to eat in my house.”

