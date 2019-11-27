125 Years

November 27, 1894

Problems developed today in the telephone project. The wirkmen were in the midst of installing the poles on the north side of the square when the work was stopped at the insistence of the workers. A meeting of city council will be held to discuss the problem.

———

Joseph Hagenbaugh and Jacob Norviel stopped here on their way from Lakeview in Logan County. They are on a hunting trip. The men are in a conoe and are planning no taking the Great Miami River to the Ohio to the Mississippi then the Arkansas River to do the hunting.

100 Years

November 27, 1919

City council conducted business last night. The salary of the mayor was increased to $1,200 a year. Members of the Civil Service Commission will receive a raise from $16 a year to $25 a year. In other business, the market will be moved from the south side of the court square to the west side. The hitching posts will be relocated from the west side to the east side of the square.

———

A united Thanksgiving service will be held in the St. Paul church this Thursday evening. The Rev. H.G. Dietz of the United Presbyterian Church will conduct the service, with other pastors taking part in the service.

75 Years

November 27, 1944

Installation of the new Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in Sidney will take place this Sunday afternoon. All those getting inducted are requested to be there by 1 p.m. the state Moose president, Harold Schaffer will be the speaker. The installation office will be Charlee Landon, state membership director.

———

The local girl scout fund raising effort resulted in donations of $2,513. $1,500 will go to the proposed camp site and the rest of the funds will be applied to expanding the local program. Mrs. W. Wood Duff was in charge of the campaign.

50 Years

November 27, 1969

Three area high school students in the State of Ohio History, Government and Citizenship contest. It was the 23rd annual event. Houston student Janice Hall placed 12th in the state and was awarded a copy of a book on the history of Ohio. Two students from Riverside High School were given honorable mention status. They were Glenda Zahler and George Brian Clarke. The contest was held at the Ohio University over the weekend.

———

Eight men were recently initiated into the Iutis Club at a recent dinner meeting. They were Roger Aschenbach, Denton Bemus, Charles Coy, Paul Greer, Fred Grieves, Jerry Knoop, John Shepard and Dexter Toner

———

Hartzell Industries in Piqua was the high bidder at the sale. The commissioners auctioned off 26 walnut trees. Hartzell paid $2,453 for the trees. The second highest bidder was Mann & Son our of Jackson Center. Korn Lumber had the low bid of $1,681.

25 Years

November 27, 1994

Mutual Federal Savings and Loan has announced two promotions. Kent J. Craver has been appointed vice-president of consumer lending. The institution also announced that Cynthia McRill will take over the position of vice-president of lending and compliance. Mutual is located in Sidney.

———

There is news in the Village of Botkins. Village council decided to annex a large parcel of property. 38 acres will be annexed and become part of the village. It borders on State Route 274. In other news, representatives of the Botkins Historical Society approached council and asked for council members to consider a .25 mill levy to raise funds for the historical society. If passed by council, the levy will raise about$3,750 a year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

