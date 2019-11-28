Daring to care

SIDNEY — The DARE Program Good Citizenship Food Basket Project has been completed.

The food baskets were made possible by donations received from the fifth grade DARE students from Botkins, Jackson Center, Hardin-Houston and Fort Loramie school districts.

The DARE students completed a good citizenship project, in which they completed extra chores at home to earn $1. The students then donated their money, which was used to purchase the food for Thanksgiving food baskets.

Each school district was able to nominate a local family to receive one of the food baskets. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Sheriff’s Office DARE program has been able to facilitate the Good Citizenship Holiday Food Basket Project.

“We would like to thank the DARE students for their exceptional determination to make Thanksgiving brighter for four families in Shelby County,” Chief Deputy Jim Frye said.

Frye was assisted by the official DARE mascot Daren The DARE Lion while assembling four Thanksgiving Holiday food baskets.