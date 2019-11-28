YMCA offers “Santa and Me” preschool gym program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a fun morning of gym games and a visit from Santa on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a bounce house, gymnastics, and sports and Santa will arrive around 10 a.m. This program is for 2 to 6 year olds and is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 937-440-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.