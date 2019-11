SIDNEY — A Book Club Christmas Luncheon will be held at Amos Memorial Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Community Room.

The featured guest speaker will be Rich Wallace, author of “Voices of the Past.” All book club members and their guests are welcome to attend, and tickets are $15 per person. Reservations are required and must be done by Monday, Dec. 2. Those interested can reserve their spot online at https://forms.gle/L8cCoxJCfwFKt4ya9 or by calling 937-498-4156.