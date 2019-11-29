125 years ago

November 29, 1894

Charles Dickas, known to all his friends as “Birdie” Dickas, will be sporting a new look. He received a snake skin necktie from a friend, Fred Fritz who resides in Greenville, Tennessee. The necktie is made from a moccasin snake. Birdie is a little timid at the moment, but he will get over it and sport his new wear shortly.

———

The first excursion of the Sidney dry goods and clothing merchants will be run from Bellefontaine, DeGraff, Quincy and Pemberton tomorrow over the Big Four Railroad. The train is scheduled to arrive in Sidney at 8:15 a.m.

———

Klute’s Band will not perform its usual Thanksgiving concert due to the changes in the band recently made. It will put on it usual Christmas and new Year’s performances.

100 Years

November 29, 1919

Sidney City Council member authorized the merger of the sewer inspector and the city service director. The latter will be the surviving position. The annual salary will be $1,620. The proposal to increase the salary of the city auditor and city solicitor was turned down.

———

The Buzzers Debating Society will hold a debate Friday evening at the McClure School House. The question will be: “Resolved, man will do more for the love of money than for humankind.” Taking the affirmative will be Walter Cory and Harold Wakeman. Arguing the negative will be Charles Richards and Rolla Mann.

75 Years

November 29, 1944

Impressive ceremonies of installation were performed for 98 candidates to form the charter membership of Loyal Order of the Moose No. 568 at the Armory Sunday afternoon. The ceremony was directed by state Moose president Harold Schaffer. A large number of candidates who were not able to attend will be inducted at a later date.

———

The directors of the Shelby County Motor Club were advised by C.L. Seving the membership of the club is now over 900. It is the largest membership since the founding of the club in 1921. The meeting was at the court house.

———

The Ohio State Buckeyes completed an undefeated season with an 18 to 14 win over Michigan. The Western Conference Athletic Committee has denied the team going to the Rose Bowl.

50 Years

November 29, 1969

Plans for an addition to the Imperial House were announced today by William Apple of Dayton. The Imperial House is located west of the city limits of Sidney. The project will cost $700,000. A total of 44 rooms will be added, bringing the total to 105. The original building, known as the Shelby House, was built in 1963.

———

Someone finally won the Lucky Barrel and the $600 prize. Mrs. Sylvia Kennedy of Botkins signed up and had her name pulled. Another $600 will be placed with the barrel. It will be Kaufman’s Store next week. Mrs. Kennedy won the money at Flint’s.

25 Years

November 29, 1994

It was the talk of at least the legal community. A jury trial is underway in the Common Pleas Court. Rodney Blake, Jr., filed suit against his former partners alleging they owed him $1.8 million in unpaid compensation and bonuses. The trial is expected to last several days.

———

Well known businessman Roy Morelock is opening a business in Sidney. He formerly operated Morelock Meats in Hardin. He sold that business to Campbell Quality Cuts. Mr. Morelock is opening a new meat store at the former Cain’s IGA location. The Planning Commission had to approve a lot split to make the new venture a reality.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

