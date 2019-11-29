Council discusses cost of living increase

NEW BREMEN – At the Monday night, Nov. 25, New Bremen Council meeting, the group discussed possible cost of living (COLA) increases for village employees.

Approved was the first reading of an ordinance to increase employee wages for 2020. Councilman Dennis Burnell suggested an increase starting at 1 ½ percent. Council agreed to give the matter more research.

In his report to the council, Mayor Jeff Pape reminded everyone the tree lighting ceremony was to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 downtown.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke said that the new electrical substation being built on the southwest corner of town is progressing well and that they still expected the station to be completed and online by June 2020.

Jacob Larger, Council’s financial chair, report that village expenses for the month amounted to $990,849.35 and revenues were $1,197,199.

Approved by emergency was an ordinance to adopt the annual Auglaize County Natural Hazard Mitigation plan. This plan allows the county to apply for federal funds in case of emergency.

In other action, council approved first readings of:

• A resolution accepting the salt bid from Artesian of 134.25 per ton.

• A resolution to renew a $13,000 contract with the YMCA to manage the municipal pool the summer of 2020. This contract was an increase from $12,500 for 2019.

• An ordinance to accept the annual master services agreement for participation in AMP’s Safety and Training programs.

Second readings were approved for ordinances to:

• Renew solicitor Jason This’s two year contract for $15,000 annually.

• Annex .1 acre of ground near Auglaize Industries and the bowling alley.

Council will next meet on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

