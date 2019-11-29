YWCA Piqua to host “Rudolph’s Recipes” program

PIQUA — Girls and boys in kindergarten through fourth grade are invited to join in the YWCA’s annual “Rudolph’s Recipes” class on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids will help create and decorate baked goods and then take home cookies and holiday treats to share with their families.

“This is a great way to get your youngsters in the holiday spirit,” said Emily Shawler, chairperson for the event. “We try lots of different recipes so the children will have a variety of goodies to enjoy at home as well as the fun of sharing something special with their families that they made. We will also be making some special treats and cards for members of the police and fire department.”

“Rudolph’s Recipes has been an annual YWCA holiday tradition for over 25 years,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA Executive Director. “We have had some very talented and creative volunteers over the years who have made this a very fun and special class for the youngsters. It’s a great way for the kids to get into the holiday spirit and have things to share with family and friends that they have made and created themselves too!”

Fee for the class is $10 for both members and non-members.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626.