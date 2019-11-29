Museum plans holiday light display

WAPAKONETA – In preparation for the holidays the museum that bears the name of Neil Armstrong, the first person to step on the moon, would like to inform the community of extended store hours, holiday closings, and their 2019 edition of their holiday lights display.

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be closed on Christmas Day. On Black Friday, Nov. 29, the 2019 edition of the museum’s holiday lights display will be illuminated for the first time of the season at 7 p.m. The display contains tens of thousands of lights and features, including five rope-light sculptures from 7-feet to 20-feet high, including a Saturn V rocket and saluting astronaut. At no cost, visitors are welcome to explore the many elements across the outdoor grounds with several photo opportunities within the display. Make sure to use the new hashtag #AASMLights when posting photos after your visit.

The museum gift shop will remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 for Black Friday shoppers and visitors of the lights display. The holiday lights are weather permitting and will continue to illuminate through the first of the year. The Thursday and Friday before Christmas, Dec. 19-20, the museum shop will remain open until 8 p.m. for any last-minute shoppers. For those who would like to shop at the store but do not want to make the trip in the cold or simply don’t have time, visit their online store. Simply go to their website, armstrongmuseum.org, and click “Shop” in the top menu.

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum hours through March are Tuesday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays. If the museum happens to close due to unexpected circumstances an announcement will be posted on its website and Facebook page. Admission prices are: adults-$10, seniors-$9, veterans-$8, children (12 and under)-$4, children (5 and under)-free, active military-free, OHC and AASMA members-free.