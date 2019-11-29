Dementia education program offered Dec. 3

SPRINGFIELD — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will present an educational program, Effective Communication and Understanding Behaviors on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clark County Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

The program teaches participants how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and then how to identify strategies to help connect and communicate with them.

The educational program is free and open to the public. Call 800-272-3900 to RSVP. If you need immediate assistance, the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is always available at 800-272-3900.