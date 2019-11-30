Historical Society continues educational programs

What is Match Day?
SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.
Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.
Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.
Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society finds innovative ways to educate with its award-winning programs for school children, diverse exhibits and interesting tours and presentations. It is again participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day.
“With the help of our generous donors on Match Day in 2018, the Shelby County Historical Society was able to repair damage to the front porch, finish plumbing work, and paint the Annex across the street,” said executive director Tilda Phlipot. “This year the plans for our Match Day funds will be used to continue our public and educational programming for the community, address building maintenance, and allow us to begin planning renovation work in the Annex.”
Located at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center, the Society operates with a small staff and dozens of volunteers. Items displayed at the Ross Center are gifted to the Historical Society or provided as a short or long term loan.
“We have two wonderful structures across from one another on North Street and Match Day gifts give us the opportunity for repairs and renovation,” said Phlipot. “We want both buildings to serve the community for many years to come, but that means we need to attend to little problems before they become big problems.”
To support the Shelby County Historical Society on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County Historical Society noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Historical Society, 201 N. Main Ave., PO Box 376, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.